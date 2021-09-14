Uttar Pradesh Additional Private Secretary Exam, 2013 likely to be held in Nov

Uttar Pradesh additional private secretary exam, 2013 is likely to be held on November 16, the state public service commission, UPPSC, said on Friday, September 10. Other details of the exam like admit cards, centre have not been announced.

Candidates who had applied for this exam in 2013 can download their application forms from the website of the Commission.

This exam was held earlier and was later postponed, as per a notice released by the UPPSC on August 24. The notice further added that a new exam will be held through a fresh advertisement and only those candidates who had applied for the exam in 2013 will be given chance.

In a notice released on September 10, the Commission had said, “A new detailed Advertisement (Advertisement Number A-6/E-1/2021) will be issued on Date-13-09-2021 for the said post, which will be available on commission's website http://uppsc.up.nic.in till 12-10-2021. Under this advertisement, the candidature/selection of only those candidates who had submitted application against Advertisement Number A-6/E-1/2013, Dated-13-12-2013 will be considered by the Commission. New applications will not be invited against this advertisement.”

“The Candidates who had submitted application against the Advertisement No.-A6/E-1/2013 Dated-13.12.2013 may download and take the Print-Out of their Application Form till 12-10-202 1, by entering the Registration No. and Date of Birth. They must also send the self-attested/Attested by Gazetted officer copies of required documents along with the application form till 22-10-2021, 5.00 P.M. by hand/speed-post in the office of the Commission. Documents received after the aforesaid date will not be accepted,” it has added.

Reportedly, close to 4,000 candidates had appeared for the additional private secretary exam in 2015 and 2016 and over 1,000 candidates among them had qualified in the exam. However, the exam was cancelled later.

The official website of the UPPSC is uppsc.up.nic.in.