Visva Bharati has invited applications for MTS and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Visva Bharati at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 709 posts in the organisation.

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Apply for 709 MTS & other posts, details here

The last date to apply for the posts is till May 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Registrar: 1 post

Finance Officer: 1 post

Librarian: 1 post

Deputy Registrar: 1 post

Internal Audit Officer: 1 post

Assistant Librarian: 6 posts

Assistant Registrar: 2 posts

Section Officer: 4 posts

Assistant/ Senior Assistant: 5 posts

Upper Division Clerk/ Office Assistant: 29 posts

Lower Division Clerk/ Junior Office Assistant cum Typist: 99 posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 405 posts

Professional Assistant: 5 posts

Semi professional assistant: 4 posts

Library Assistant: 1 post

Library Attendant: 30 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 16 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 45 posts

Assistant Engineer: 2 posts

Junior Engineer: 10 posts

Private Secretary: 7 posts

Personal Assistant: 8 posts

Stenographer: 2 posts

Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts

Technical Assistant: 17 posts

Security Inspector: 1 post

Senior System Analyst: 1 post

System Programmer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Paper I and Paper II followed by interview. The weightage for written test will be 70 percent and for interview/ personality test will be 30 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Visva Bharati.