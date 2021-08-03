Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / VSSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 158 apprentice vacancies is Aug 4
employment news

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 158 apprentice vacancies is Aug 4

The application process to fill 158 vacancies of Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engg.) in Vikram Sarabhai Space Center will end on August 4.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:12 PM IST
The application process to fill 158 vacancies of Technician Apprentice in Vikram Sarabhai Space Center will end on August 4.(Courtesy- www.vssc.gov.in)

The application process to fill 158 vacancies of Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engg.) in Vikram Sarabhai Space Center will end on August 4.

Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in

The duration of training will be one year from the date of joining and the stipend will be 8000 per month.

VSSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy position

There are 8 positions for Automobile Engg, 25 for Chemical Engg, 8 for Civil Engg, 15 for Computer Sci/Engg, 10 for Electrical Engg, 40 for Electronics Engg, 6 for Instrument Technology, and 46 for Mechanical Engg out of 158 Technician Apprentice vacancies.

VSSC recruitment 2021: Age limit

The Upper age limit for the candidate is 30 years as on August 4.

Direct link to apply for Technician Apprentice

VSSC recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can apply through the official website at vssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the notification number VSSC TA2021

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Upload photo and signature

Keep the hard copy of same for future use

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vikram sarabhai space centre vacancies apprentice post
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP