VSSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 158 apprentice vacancies is Aug 4

The application process to fill 158 vacancies of Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engg.) in Vikram Sarabhai Space Center will end on August 4.

Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in

The duration of training will be one year from the date of joining and the stipend will be ₹8000 per month.

VSSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy position

There are 8 positions for Automobile Engg, 25 for Chemical Engg, 8 for Civil Engg, 15 for Computer Sci/Engg, 10 for Electrical Engg, 40 for Electronics Engg, 6 for Instrument Technology, and 46 for Mechanical Engg out of 158 Technician Apprentice vacancies.

VSSC recruitment 2021: Age limit

The Upper age limit for the candidate is 30 years as on August 4.

VSSC recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can apply through the official website at vssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the notification number VSSC TA2021

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Upload photo and signature

Keep the hard copy of same for future use