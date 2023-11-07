Walk-in-interview for CRPF Medical Officer recruitment; MBBS, internship needed

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recently announced that it will conduct walk-in-interviews for recruiting General Duty Medical Officers in its hospitals. Both male and female candidates who are below 70 years of age on the interview date and have MBBS qualification and the necessary internship experience can attend it on December 4, 9 am onwards at the following venues:

CRPF Medical Officer recruitment through walk-in-interview; MBBS, internship needed (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times/for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Composite Hospital, CRPF, Jagdalpur

Composite Hospital, CRPF, Guwahati

Group Centre, CRPF, Srinagar

Composite Hospital,CRPF, Nagpur

Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bhubaneswar

Though these vacancies are for Chhattisgarh, Guwahati, J&K, Maharashtra and Odisha locations, appointment will carry the liability to serve in any part of the country.

Appointments will be on contract basis.

Remuneration :- ₹75,000. No TA/DA will be paid during the period of engagement in CRPF on contractual basis/hiring basis.

While appearing for the walk-in-interview, candidates have to bring documents in original and photocopies (degree, age proof and experience certificate, etc.), application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for and five passport size recent photographs.

Interviews will be followed by medical examination, CRPF has informed.

For more details, click here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON