Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / Walk-in-interview for CRPF Medical Officer recruitment; MBBS, internship needed

Walk-in-interview for CRPF Medical Officer recruitment; MBBS, internship needed

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 07, 2023 11:39 AM IST

CRPF announces recruitment of General Duty Medical Officers through walk-in-interviews.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recently announced that it will conduct walk-in-interviews for recruiting General Duty Medical Officers in its hospitals. Both male and female candidates who are below 70 years of age on the interview date and have MBBS qualification and the necessary internship experience can attend it on December 4, 9 am onwards at the following venues:

CRPF Medical Officer recruitment through walk-in-interview; MBBS, internship needed (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times/for representation)

Composite Hospital, CRPF, Jagdalpur

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Composite Hospital, CRPF, Guwahati

Group Centre, CRPF, Srinagar

Composite Hospital,CRPF, Nagpur

Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bhubaneswar

Though these vacancies are for Chhattisgarh, Guwahati, J&K, Maharashtra and Odisha locations, appointment will carry the liability to serve in any part of the country.

Appointments will be on contract basis.

Remuneration :- 75,000. No TA/DA will be paid during the period of engagement in CRPF on contractual basis/hiring basis.

While appearing for the walk-in-interview, candidates have to bring documents in original and photocopies (degree, age proof and experience certificate, etc.), application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for and five passport size recent photographs.

Interviews will be followed by medical examination, CRPF has informed.

For more details, click here.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crpf jobs recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP