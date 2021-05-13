Home / Education / Employment News / WCL recruitment 2021: 56 posts for Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C on offer
employment news

WCL recruitment 2021: 56 posts for Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C on offer

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has invited applications for regular appointment to the post of Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C in its hospitals and dispensaries situated in mining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Eligible and Interested candidates can email their application form and all requisite documents in the prescribed format from May 13 to May 27.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file)

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has invited applications for regular appointment to the post of Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C in its hospitals and dispensaries situated in mining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Eligible and Interested candidates can email their application form and all requisite documents in the prescribed format from May 13 to May 27. The application should be sent from candidates registered email id to recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in. (Pls check notification for mail id)

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies.

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as of the start date of submission of application (May 13).

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed 10+2

The candidate should possess an A Grade Nursing Diploma/certificate (3-year course from a recognised institute approved by Government.

Pay Scale:

The Initial basic pay for T & S Grade C is Rs. 31,852.56/- per month. They will be eligible for DA and allowances and facilities as per Wage agreement – X.

Selection process:

The selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the test.

For details check the notification on the official website of WCL at http://westerncoal.in/

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has invited applications for regular appointment to the post of Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C in its hospitals and dispensaries situated in mining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Eligible and Interested candidates can email their application form and all requisite documents in the prescribed format from May 13 to May 27. The application should be sent from candidates registered email id to recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in. (Pls check notification for mail id)

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies.

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as of the start date of submission of application (May 13).

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed 10+2

The candidate should possess an A Grade Nursing Diploma/certificate (3-year course from a recognised institute approved by Government.

Pay Scale:

The Initial basic pay for T & S Grade C is Rs. 31,852.56/- per month. They will be eligible for DA and allowances and facilities as per Wage agreement – X.

Selection process:

The selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the test.

For details check the notification on the official website of WCL at http://westerncoal.in/

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
staff nurse recruitment wcl recruitment wcl nurse job education news
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP