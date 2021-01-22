West Bengal Constable, SI Recruitment: Application begins for over 9K posts
WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment against vacancies for the post of constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady SI and SI of Police (armed branch). Aspirants can apply online from January 22. There are a total 9720 vacancies including 8632 for constable and 1088 for SI posts. The last date to apply is February 20.
WB Police Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 9720
Constable - 7440
Lady Constable - 1192
SI of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 753
Lady SI of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 150
SI of Police (Armed Branch) - 185
Pay Scale: WB Police Constable Salary - Level-6 in the pay matrix [ Rs. 22,700 - Rs. 58,500]
WB Police SI Salary - Pay Scale of Level - 10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 32,100 - Rs. 82,900)
Eligibility Criteria for WB Police Constable and SI Posts
Educational Qualification:
Constable - Applicant should have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.
SI of Police - Applicant should have passed Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.
Direct link to apply :