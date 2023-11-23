Airports Authority of India has declared AAI JE Result 2023 on November 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Executive computer-based test can check the results through the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

AAI JE Result 2023 declared at aai.aero, direct links here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results have been declared for Junior Executive (Finance), Junior Executive (Fire Services), and Junior Executive (Law). To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Junior Executive (Finance) result

Direct link to check Junior Executive (Fire Services) result

Direct link to check Junior Executive (Law) result

AAI JE Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where the result link will be available.

Click on AAI JE Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The call letters for application verification will be sent to the candidates on their registered E-mail IDs. The final selection and appointment to the vacancies advertised for the above post will be based on the merit of the candidates in Computer Based Test subject to successful completion of application verification.

This recruitment drive will fill up 342 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on August 5 and ended on September 4, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AAI.