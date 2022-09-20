AAI Junior Executive (ATC) result 2022 announced on aai.aero, check here

AAI JE Result 2022: Airports Authority of India has announced results of Computer Based Test (CBT) for Junior Executive, Air Traffic Control or AAI JE (ATC) posts. Those who appeared in the exam can check their qualification status on the careers portal of the AAI website, aai.aero.

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill-up 400 vacancies. The CBT exam was held on July 27.

In the upcoming stages of the selection process, shortlisted candidates have to appear for document verification, voice test and test for psychoactive substances. The link to download call letter for these rounds will be sent via email, AAI said.

“The final Selection and Appointment to the vacancies advertised for the above post will be based on the merit of the candidates in Computer Based Test subject to successful completion of Documents Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances,” it added.

AAI has also announce cut-off marks of the exam along with results. It is 99.820 for general, 99.532 for EWS, 99.603 for OBC, 98.670 for SC, 97.830 for ST, and 89.619 for PWD category candidates.

Check AAI JE result 2022 here: