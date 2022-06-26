Graduate in Science? Apply for 400 Airport Authority of India (AAI) posts

AAI Direct Recruitment 2022: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from Science graduates and Engineering degree holders for a direct recruitment drive to fill 400 posts of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). Eligible and interested candidates can apply on aai.aero up to July 14.

Minimum educational qualification for these posts is a full time, regular bachelors' degree (3 years) in BSc Science with Physics and Mathematics.

Candidates with full time regular bachelor's degree in any Engineering discipline, with Physics, Chemistry and Maths as subjects in any one of the semesters can also apply.

In addition, candidates should have passed Class 10 or Class 12 with English as one of the subjects.

The maximum age limit for these posts is 27 years as on July 14, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates. Refer to the notification below for more information.

The salary of Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) at AAI will be in the pay scale of of ₹40000-3%- ₹140000. In addition to basic pay, dearness Allowance, perks @ 35% of basic pay, HRA and other benefits which include CPF, gratuity, social security schemes, medical benefits etc. are admissible as per AAI rules.

The CTC per annum for the post of Junior Executive would be around ₹12 lakh (approximately).

