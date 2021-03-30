AIBE XV results declared, here's direct link and how to check

The Bar Council of India on Tuesday, March 30 declared All India Bar Exam (AIBE) XV results. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results at allindiabarexamination.com.

How to check AIBE XV result form official website:

1) Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com

2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XV results’

3) Key in your credentials on the login page that opens and submit

4) Results will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Direct link to check AIBE XV result

“The Result for AIBE-15 conducted on 24th January 2021 is available here Click Here In case your result falls in withheld category i.e. It displays “To be declared later” Then Kindly wait as your result will be declared within 7-10 working days and you will be informed through SMS/Email/notification, ” says the notification released with the results.

AIBE XV examination was conducted on January 24, 2021. The results were earlier expected in the third week of March but was delayed.

The Bar Council of India had released AIBE XV answer key in January.

Meanwhile, Bar Council of India has extended the last date of registration for AIBE 16. “The date for registration for AIBE 16 will be extended till 30th April 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon, ” reads another notification issued on the AIBE website.