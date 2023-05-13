AIIMS INI CET 2023 result relased at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INI CET result 2023 is available on the official website of AIIMS exams at aiimsexams.ac.in.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced the Institute of National Important Common Entrance Test (INI CET) result 2023 of July session today, May 13. Candidates who appeared for the AIIMS INI CET July Exams can check their results on the official websites at aiimsexams.ac.in.
The AIIMS INI CET 2023 examination was held on May 7, 2023, for admissions into MS, MD, DM, MDS, and MCh courses.
AIIMS INI CET result 2023 for July session: Know how to check
Visit the official website of AIIMS exams at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Click on the INI CET 2023 result link
Log in using AIIMS PG login credentials
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and save the INI CET result for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at www.aiimsexams.ac.in.
