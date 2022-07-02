Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AILET result 2022 out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, link here

(AILET) 2022 result has been released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
AILET result 2022 out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, link here
Published on Jul 02, 2022 11:36 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 results for the BA LLB (Honors) programme have been released by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. Candidates who took the examination can download the result from the official website of AILET at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

“The AILET 2022 result for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme will be announced by the University on July 1, 2022 (evening). The Online Counselling for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) will commence from July 1, 2022. Further, All India Merit List will be uploaded on the University website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/”, reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to check the AILET 2022 result

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 was conducted on June 26.

AILET result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

