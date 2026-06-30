AKTU Result 2026 released for BPharm, B.Tech semester exams at aktu.ac.in, direct link here

The AKTU Result 2026 for the BPharm, B.Tech semester examinations has been declared by Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University. Candidates who have appeared for the semester exams can check the results through the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in.

AKTU One View Result 2025 declared at aktu.ac.in, direct link to check here

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The AKTU scorecard can be downloaded using the appropriate login credentials. Candidates are advised to go through all the information available on the scorecard. Important information, such as the candidate's name, roll number, course name, semester, subject-wise marks, total marks, result status, etc., needs to be checked thoroughly. In case of any discrepancy found in the scorecard, it needs to be reported immediately.

As per the official notice, the results of the regular students studying in the 6th semester of the third year of B. Pharm course, 4th semester of the second year of B. Tech course and 6th semester of the third year of the written examinations has been declared.

The examination was conducted between May 7 and June 11, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Direct link to check AKTU Result 2026 AKTU Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to check AKTU Result 2026 AKTU Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Visit the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visit the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Click on AKTU result link page available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Click on AKTU result link page available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A new page will open where candidates will have to click on One view result link. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A new page will open where candidates will have to click on One view result link. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of AKTU. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of AKTU. {{/usCountry}}

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