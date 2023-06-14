AP EAMCET Result 2023: EAPCET result out, download rank card and see results here
AP EAMCET or EAPCET 2023 results can be checked on the official website of APSCHE: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET Result 2023:Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced results of the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test. Candidates can go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and check AP EAMCET/EAPCET result 2023. The direct link is given below. AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live Updates
APSCHE conducted EAMCET for Engineering stream candidates from May 15 to 19 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates, the exam was held on May 22 and 23.
Previously, APSCHE had published question papers, answer keys and candidate responses of the exam.
Direct link to check AP EAPCET 2023 result.
Direct link to check AP EAMCET 2023 rank card
AP EAMCET result 2023: how to check
Go to the APSCHE website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Now, go to EAPCET 2023.
Open the result page.
Enter the required information and login.
Check and download your result.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur conducts AP EAMCET for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy at participating institutions of the state.