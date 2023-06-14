AP EAMCET Result 2023: EAPCET result out, download rank card and see results here

AP EAMCET Result 2023:Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced results of the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test. Candidates can go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and check AP EAMCET/EAPCET result 2023. The direct link is given below. AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live Updates

AP EAMCET Result 2023: EAPCET result out, download rank card & see results here

APSCHE conducted EAMCET for Engineering stream candidates from May 15 to 19 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates, the exam was held on May 22 and 23.

Previously, APSCHE had published question papers, answer keys and candidate responses of the exam.

AP EAMCET result 2023: how to check

Go to the APSCHE website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Now, go to EAPCET 2023.

Open the result page.

Enter the required information and login.

Check and download your result.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur conducts AP EAMCET for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy at participating institutions of the state.

