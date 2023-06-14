Home / Education / Exam Results / AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live: AP EAPCET results releasing today
Live

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live: AP EAPCET results releasing today

Jun 14, 2023 09:07 AM IST
AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live Updates: AP EAPCET results will be published on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to announce results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET) 2023 today, June 14. As per information available, AP EAMCET results will be out at 10:30 am after which candidates can check their marks on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

The entrance test for Engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to 19 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates, the exam took place on May 22 and 23.

APSCHE is also expected to announce names of toppers in these two streams, number of qualified students, etc along with results. When available, the direct link to check marks will be shared here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 14, 2023 09:07 AM IST

    AP EAMCET result 2023: Toppers' list expected

    APSCHE is expected to announce names of Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy stream toppers along with EAMCET results. 

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    AP EAMCET result 2023: How to check your result

    1. Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
    2. Go to the EAPCET exam page.
    3. Open the scorecard download link.
    4. Enter the required details and login.
    5. Check your result.
  • Jun 14, 2023 08:48 AM IST

    AP EAPCET result 2023: Where to check marks

    Candidates can check EAMCET results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in once it is announced. 

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    AP EAMCET result 2023 time

    As per information available, AP EAPCET results will be out at 10:30 am after which candidates can check their marks online on the exam website.

  • Jun 14, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    AP EAMCET 2023 result today

    APSCHE is going to announce results of EAMCET or EAPCET 2023 today, June 14. 

AP EAPCET result 2023: EAMCET results releasing today

Published on Jun 14, 2023 08:53 AM IST

AP EAMCET 2023 or AP EAPCET 2023 results will be out oncets.apsche.ap.gov.in at 10:30 am.

ByHT Education Desk

