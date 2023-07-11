AP IPASE May 2023 re-verification and recounting results out at bieap.apcfss.in, get link here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the AP Inter supplementary re-verification and re-counting results today, July 11 at 5 pm. The results are available on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in for candidates who appeared for the AP Inter supplemental re-verification and re-counting.

AP Inter Supply re-verification and recounting result 2023: Know how to check

To download the IPASE June 2023 Re Counting and Re Verification Results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the board: bie.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your Roll Number, Acknowledgement / Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Check and download results.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The results of the AP Inter supplementary examination for 2023 were released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on June 23.