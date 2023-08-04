Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 03:57 PM IST

APSCHE announces AP (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates can check it on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Report to allotted colleges from August 5-7.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment result today, August 4. Candidates can download the AP (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment list from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates have to report at the allotted colleges from August 5 to August 7.

Here's direct link to check the AP (OAMDC)2023 allotment list

AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the seat allotment order

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your AP (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment order will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

