AP TET 2022 candidate response sheet out at aptet.apcfss.in, link here
AP TET 2022 candidates response sheet available at aptet.apcfss.in.
Andhra Pradesh Government, Department of School Education has released Candidates response sheet for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Candidates can download their download their APTET 2022 response sheet from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates can download the response sheet through candidates login.
The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21. The APTET 2022 results will be announces soon as per the official website.
Here's the direct link to check APTET 2022 response sheet.
AP TET 2022 response sheet: How to download response sheet
Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in
On the homepage, click on the candidates log in
Enter candidate ID and date of birth and login
The AP TET response sheet will appear on screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.