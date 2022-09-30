AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check marks

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP TET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 can check their marks through the official site of APTET at aptet.apcfss.in.

Earlier the result was scheduled to be released on September 14, 2022, which was postponed. The examination was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022. The exam conducting authority released provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections to it till September 7. The final answer key of the exam was scheduled to be out on September 12.

Direct link to check AP TET Result 2022

AP TET Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Go to the official website of the exam, aptet.apcfss.in.

Click on the AP TET 2022 result link on the home page.

Enter your login details and submit.

Result will be displayed on the next page.

Check your result and take a printout of the page.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of APTET.

