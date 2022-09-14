AP TET result 2022 today, how to download scorecards on aptet.apcfss.in

AP TET 2022 Result: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 today, September 14. When declared, candidates can check their marks on aptet.apcfss.in.

Prior to this, the exam conducting authority released provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections to it till September 7. The final answer key of the exam was scheduled to be out on September 12.

As per the exam schedule, AP TET result 2022 will be announced today, September 14. When declared, candidates can follow the steps below to check their marks:

How to check AP TET 2022 result

Go to the official website of the exam, aptet.apcfss.in.

Click on the AP TET 2022 result link on the home page.

Enter your login details and submit.

Result will be displayed on the next page.

Check your result and take a printout of the page.

AP TET 2022, the state-level eligibility test, was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022.

