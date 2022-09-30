AP TET Results 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, How to check
Published on Sep 30, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 result released. Candidates can follow these steps to check the results.
Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh released the result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.
The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21 in Computer Based Test in two shifts from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. Earlier, the APTET 2022 answer key was released and the candidates were able to raise objections till September 7.
AP TET Results 2022: How to check
Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in
On the homepage, click on the AP TET 2022 result
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference.
Topics