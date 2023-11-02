APSC Mains Result 2023: Assam PSC CCE Main results out at apsc.nic.in, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Nov 02, 2023 06:38 PM IST

APSC Mains Result 2023 has been declared. Check Assam PSC CCE Main result here.

Assam Public Service Commission has released APSC Mains Result 2023 on November 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the Assam PSC CCE Main results on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

The mains examination was conducted by the Commission on July 8, 9 and 10, 2023. All those candidates who have qualified the mains examination are eligible to appear for the interview round. The interviews will commence from November 16, 2023.

Direct link to check APSC Mains Result 2023

APSC Mains Result 2023: How to check

To check the result of the mains exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.
  • Click on APSC Mains Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The interview schedule will be released shortly, said the notice.

The online registration process for APSC CCE was started on April 20 and ended on May 8, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 913 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APSC.

