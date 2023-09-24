Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 Live: SCERT entrance result today on scertpet.co.in
- SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check the DElEd entrance exam result on scertpet.co.in from 12 pm.
SCERT Assam DElEd Entrance Result 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam is going to announce results of the DElEd entrance examination (DElEd Pre-Entry Test or PET) today, September 24. Candidates can check it on scertpet.co.in from 12 pm.
“Result of PET-2023 will be declared on 24th September 2023, 12:00 PM onwards,” reads a message displayed on the result portal.
After results, the online counselling process will be conducted. Candidates can check the schedule on the website.
When available, the direct link to check results will be shared here. Check all the latest updates in this live blog.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 10:06 AM
Where to check Assam DElEd PAT result 2023
Results of the Assam DElEd entrance test will be declared on scertpet.co.in.
- Sun, 24 Sep 2023 09:35 AM
How to check SCERT Assam DElEd entrance result 2023
Go to the SCERT website, scertpet.co.in.
Open the link for DElEd PET results 2023.
Login with your credentials.
Check and download your result.