Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live: Grade 4 results today, CM confirms
- Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Live Updates: SLRC will announce Grade 4 results on sebaonline.org.
Assam State Level Recruitment Commission will announce direct recruitment result for grade 4 posts today, October 18. Once announced Assam direct recruitment results 2022 will be available on sebaonline.org. The result date was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The ongoing direct recruitment drive is to fill a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts
Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022: How to check result
Go to the official website atsebaonline.org.
On the home page, click on the link for gGrade 4 results 2022.
Enter your log in details.
Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 08:33 AM
Sebaonline.org: Official website not opening
The official website for Assam SLRC grade 4 result, sebaonline.org, is not responding. Candidates can check all the latest updates here.
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 08:10 AM
Where to check Assam direct recruitment result
Candidates can check results on sebaonline.org, when it is available.
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 08:09 AM
Assam direct recruitment result 2022 grade 4 today
Assam SLRC will announce direct recruitment result for grade 4 posts today, October 18.