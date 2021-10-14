Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / BCECEB releases rank cards for BCECE (LE) and DCECE (PE/PPE/PMM/PM) 2021, link
exam results

BCECEB releases rank cards for BCECE (LE) and DCECE (PE/PPE/PMM/PM) 2021, link

Bihar DCECE, BCECE Result declared at BCECEB board.bihar.gov.in, check details here
BCECE (LE) and DCECE (PE/PPE/PMM/PM) 2021 rank cards out(BCECEB)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:59 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the Bihar DCECE and BCECE result on its official website. Candidates can check the result on the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The DCECE (PE/PPE//PM/PMM) exam was conducted on September 25 and September 26. BCECE LE exams were held on September 26, 2021.

Here is the direct link to download the Rank Card for DCECE (LE)–2021

Here is the direct link to download the Rank card for BCECE[LE]-2021

Candidates can view their results through their Roll number and DOB.

Bihar DCECE, BCECE Result 2021: How to download Rank Cards

Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

On the Homepage, click on the links that read, 'Rank Card of DECE[LE]-2021'

For BCECE(LE) rank card click on the link that reads, Online Portal of BCECE[LATERAL ENTRY]-2021' then on ‘Rank Card of BCECE[LE] [Engg/Para Medical/Pharmacy]-2021’

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on Show Rank.

RELATED STORIES

Your result would be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bceceb admissions bceceboard.bihar.gov.in bceceb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC declares CAPFs 2021 written exam result

ICSI CS result for foundation programme declared, Shruti Aggarwal topper

CS result for executive, foundation programs delayed due to technical error: ICS

ICSI CS executive program result declared at icsi.edu
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP