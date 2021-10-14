BCECEB releases rank cards for BCECE (LE) and DCECE (PE/PPE/PMM/PM) 2021, link

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the Bihar DCECE and BCECE result on its official website. Candidates can check the result on the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCECE (PE/PPE//PM/PMM) exam was conducted on September 25 and September 26. BCECE LE exams were held on September 26, 2021.

Here is the direct link to download the Rank Card for DCECE (LE)–2021

Here is the direct link to download the Rank card for BCECE[LE]-2021

Candidates can view their results through their Roll number and DOB.

Bihar DCECE, BCECE Result 2021: How to download Rank Cards

Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

On the Homepage, click on the links that read, 'Rank Card of DECE[LE]-2021'

For BCECE(LE) rank card click on the link that reads, Online Portal of BCECE[LATERAL ENTRY]-2021' then on ‘Rank Card of BCECE[LE] [Engg/Para Medical/Pharmacy]-2021’

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on Show Rank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your result would be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.