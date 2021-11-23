BHU UET, PET Result 2021 declared on bhuet.nta.nic.in, check scorecard here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BHU UET, PET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the score card through the direct link given below. 
Banaras Hindu University (File)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared BHU UET, PET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test can check the result for undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the official site of BHUET on bhuet.nta.nic.in. 

As per the official notice, candidates can download their score card from the website for both UET and PET from November 22, 2021. The candidates are advised to download their Score Card of UET and PET 2021 using their Application Number and Date of Birth. To download the score card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

BHU UET, PET Result 2021 Direct link 

BHU UET, PET Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of BHUET on bhuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UET, PET Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the scorecard and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UET and PET was conducted on September 28 to 30, October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9, 2021 across the country. The exam was conducted using Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper (OMR based) modes.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Score Card or any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the Score Card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA.

