Bihar education department to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without exam

Bihar education department has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without examination as students suffered academic loss due to Covid-19 outbreak in government schools.

As per the department, there are around 1.66 crore students enrolled in class 1 to 8 in all government schools across the state.

Principal secretary Sanjay Kumar, said, “We have decided to conduct catch-up classes for three months to compensate the academic loss. Students will be taught fundamental topics of the current syllabus so that they don’t face any difficulty while studying in the next grade.”

He said, “We had a discussion with Pratham Education Foundation last week for holding catch-up classes and rolling out the new educational policy in the state. The bridge course will benefit especially those students who could not attend online classes due to lack of television, smartphone and internet facility. The catch-up classes are likely to begin in mid-March.”

Meanwhile, the department is gearing up to conduct annual exams for more than 13.17 lakh students enrolled in class 9 from February 26 to March 3.

“We have asked all the district education officers to procure OMR sheets latest by February 24 for conducting exam. Students will take practical exams from March 4 onwards”, said an official of the Bihar School Examination Board.

Last year in April, the education department had promoted students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 to their next grade without conducting final exam owing to Covid-19 triggered school closure.