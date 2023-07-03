Bihar ITICAT result 2023 out, download rank card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced results and released rank cards of the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test or ITICAT 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the ITI entrance test can go to the board website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and download it.

Bihar ITICAT result 2023 announced on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in(Thinkstock/ Representative image)

There are two ways to check Bihar ITICAT 2023 result – District Wise Rank Card and Open Merit Rank Card – and for both, candidates will have to use their roll numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

Bihar ITICAT result/rank card 2023 download link.

How to check Bihar ITICAT result 2023

Go to the BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and open the link “Rank Card of ITICAT-2023” given under the “Download Section”. Alternatively, use the direct link given above and access it. Now, choose an option to download either the district-wise rank card or open merit rank card. Login by submitting the requested information. Check your result and download the rank card. Save a copy for future uses.