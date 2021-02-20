Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020 declared, check here

Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar on Friday declared the results of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable recruitment 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CSBC women constable recruitment examination can check their final results online at cbsc.bih.nic.in.

This year, as many as 558 candidates have cleared the final round of Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the women police cell, Bagha with the requisite documents for verification from March 1 to 25, 2021.

Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020:

How to check Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020:

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results: Final Result of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable. (Advt. No. 01/2020)"

The Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your result

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON