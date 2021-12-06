Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar Police constable results 2021 out at csbc.bih.nic.in, check list for PET

Bihar Police constable results 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared Bihar Police Constable Result 2021.
Bihar Police constable results 2021:  The result for the written examination for the post of Constable in Bihar police is available on the official website of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.(csbc.bih.nic.in)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar Police constable results 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared Bihar Police Constable Result 2021. The result for the written examination for the post of Constable in Bihar police is available on the official website of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination for the post of Bihar Police Constable was conducted on March 14, 2021 and March 21, 2021. A total of 6,30,534 candidates appeared for the exam on March 14 and 5,13,906 appeared for the written exam on March 21. Those candidates who qualified the written examination will have to appear for the Physical efficiency Test (PET) exam. The PET examination will be tentatively conducted in last week of January 2022.

The total number of candidates selected for PET is around 5 times the number of posts to be filled.

Direct link to check Bihar Police constable result 2021

Steps to check Bihar Police Constable Results 2021

• Visit the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

• Click on Bihar Police constable result link available on the home page

• The results and write-up will appear on the screen

• Download the file and keep a hard copy for future needs

This recruitment drive will fill up 8,415 posts of Constable in Bihar Police.

