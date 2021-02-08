Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC 31st Judicial Services prelim results 2020 declared
BPSC 31st Judicial Services prelim results 2020 declared

Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC 31st judicial services preliminary examinations can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of the 31st judicial services preliminary examinations on its official website. The commission has also released the final answer key for the prelims.

The commission had conducted the preliminary examination on December 6, 2020.

A total of 15369 candidates had appeared for the prelims exams, out of which, 2379 candidates have passed the examination.

BPSC 31st Judicial Services prelim results 2020:

How to check BPSC 31st Judicial Services prelim results 2020:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Results: 31st Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020)'

The BPSC 31st Judicial Services prelim results 2020 in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

Scroll down and check your result

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

