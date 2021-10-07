Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC 65th combined competitive exam final result declared
exam results

BPSC 65th combined competitive exam final result declared

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
BPSC 65th combined competitive exam final result declared(Shutterstock)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Bihar 65th combined competitive exam final result has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday. The BPSC 65th result is available on the official website of the Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 65th exam final result

A total of 422 candidates have been selected by the Commission and have been recommended for appointment to various posts.

Gourav Singh has secured the first position in the exam. Chanda Bharti has bagged the second spot in the merit list. Both of them have been alloted Bihar Administrative Service.

Varun Kumar, the third position holder in the state, has been alloted Bihar Police Service.

BPSC conducted the recruitment drive to fill 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of the Bihar government.

The final result of BPSC 64th exam was declared in June. A total of 1454 candidates had cleared the final examination.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar bpsc bpsc result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AP RGUKT CET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check marks cum rank card

JEE Mains Result 2021: Five candidates score perfect 100 percentile in Paper 2

Rajasthan University Result 2021: B.A, B.Sc results declared in uniraj.ac.in

PSTCL results 2021 declared for JE, AM, LDC, AO and other posts at pstcl.org
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP