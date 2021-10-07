BPSC 65th combined competitive exam final result declared

The Bihar 65th combined competitive exam final result has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday. The BPSC 65th result is available on the official website of the Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 65th exam final result

A total of 422 candidates have been selected by the Commission and have been recommended for appointment to various posts.

Gourav Singh has secured the first position in the exam. Chanda Bharti has bagged the second spot in the merit list. Both of them have been alloted Bihar Administrative Service.

Varun Kumar, the third position holder in the state, has been alloted Bihar Police Service.

BPSC conducted the recruitment drive to fill 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of the Bihar government.

The final result of BPSC 64th exam was declared in June. A total of 1454 candidates had cleared the final examination.