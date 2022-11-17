BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: CCE results likely today on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce results of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) result soon. As per reports, BPSC 67th Prelims result will be declared today, November 17. However, the commission has not made any official announcement in this regard. When declared, candidates can check their results on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The tentative date for BPSC 67th Prelims result was November 14. Around 4.75 lakh candidates are waiting for results.

The competitive exam was first held on May 8 but it was canceled on the same day as the exam paper was leaked. A re-examination took place on September 30. The provisional answer key of the test has been released and the final answer key is expected along with or ahead of publication of results.

Candidates who qualify in BPSC 67th Prelims exam will appear in the Main exam tentatively scheduled for December 29. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 802 vacancies in various departments under Bihar government.