BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: CCE results likely today on bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: BPSC is expected to declare 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination result today, November 17, on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce results of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) result soon. As per reports, BPSC 67th Prelims result will be declared today, November 17. However, the commission has not made any official announcement in this regard. When declared, candidates can check their results on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The tentative date for BPSC 67th Prelims result was November 14. Around 4.75 lakh candidates are waiting for results.
The competitive exam was first held on May 8 but it was canceled on the same day as the exam paper was leaked. A re-examination took place on September 30. The provisional answer key of the test has been released and the final answer key is expected along with or ahead of publication of results.
Candidates who qualify in BPSC 67th Prelims exam will appear in the Main exam tentatively scheduled for December 29. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 802 vacancies in various departments under Bihar government.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 01:01 PM
BPSC Prelims result 2022 direct link
BPSC 67th Prelims result has not been announced yet. When declared, the direct link to view results will be added here.
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 12:13 PM
BPSC 67th CCE: Tentative dates for upcoming exams
BPSC 67th CCE Mains: Exam on December 29, results on March 14, 2023
BPSC 67th Interview: March 29, final result on May 28
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 11:40 AM
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022: Where can aspirants view results?
The official website where candidates can view their Preliminary examination result is bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 11:39 AM
BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022: What we know so far?
The tentative date for BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result was November 14, as per the exam calendar of the commission. Now, some reports are suggesting the commission will declare results on November 17. BPSC has not confirmed anything officially.
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 11:37 AM
BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 date
