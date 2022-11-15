BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on CEE Prelims result

The results of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, also known as the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims, will be released soon by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). When results are released, applicants can verify them on the commission's official website.

According to the examination calendar of BPSC, the tentative result date for 67th CCE Prelims is November 14. This year a total of 6 lakh candidates have been registered for the examination of which 4.75 lakh aspirants sit for the exam.

The BPSC 67th Prelims were initially held on May 8 but were immediately postponed due to a paper leak. The second exam took place on September 30.