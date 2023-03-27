BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 Live: Result out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, see cut-offs

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced results of the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2023 or BPSC CCE Prelims 2023. Candidates can visit bpsc.bih.nic.in and view their qualification status. A direct link to view the result PDF has been provided below.

As informed by the commission, a total of 2,58,036 candidates appeared in the preliminary stage of the state services exam this year, of whom 3,590 have been recommended as qualified.

BPSC 68th Prelims exam was held on February 12 at 806 exam centres located in 38 districts of the state. The commission has published question papers, OMR sheets and answer keys. Candidates were also given time to raise objections to the answer key.

Follow this blog for BPSC 68th Prelims result direct link and other updates.