BPSC TRE Result 2023: Bihar Teacher result for Class 11-12 Hindi subject out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC TRE Result 2023 for Class 11-12 Hindi subject. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Teacher recruitment examination can check the result through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE Result 2023: Bihar Teacher result for Class 11-12 Hindi subject out

The school teacher recruitment examination was conducted from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres.

The answer key was released on September 1, 2023. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11, 2023.

BPSC TRE Result 2023: How to check result

Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the result by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

· Click on BPSC TRE Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· A new PDF page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

· Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar. The registration process was started in June and ended on July 19, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.