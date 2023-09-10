Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: Where, how to check scores

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: Where, how to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 10, 2023 08:40 AM IST

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: When declared, candidates will be able to check their results o panjiyakpredeled.in.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce results of the state-level DElEd entrance test (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2023) on its official website. An update on the result date and time is awaited.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: Official website and steps to check marks online(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When declared, candidates will be able to check their results o panjiyakpredeled.in. They are advised to preserve a copy of the admit card as details mentioned on it may be required to check marks online.

Candidates can check Rajasthan pre-DElEd results by following these steps:

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd result 2023: How to check

Go to panjiyakpredeled.in

Now, find and open the result download link.

Login by entering the requested information

Submit it and download your e-marks sheet cum result.

The entrance test was held on August 28 from 2 pm. The duration of the test was three hours. As per a Live Hindustan report, around 6 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam.

The test was based on multiple-choice questions. Candidates had to answer 200 questions in 3 hours for a total of 600 marks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bstc exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP