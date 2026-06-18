The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Final Result 2026 for the May examination session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards by logging in with their roll number and registration number. CA Final Result 2026 for May exam declared, here's how to check scorecards (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The direct link to check results is available in caresults.icai.org.

Direct link to check results

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in their scorecards after downloading them. The downloaded result copy may be required during recruitment processes, membership registration, articleship-related formalities, and other professional documentation procedures.

Candidates who have cleared the CA Final examination will now be eligible to pursue the next professional requirements as prescribed by ICAI. Meanwhile, candidates who have not qualified can review their performance and prepare for the upcoming examination cycle. ICAI is also expected to provide additional result-related information, including merit lists and pass percentage data, through its official channels.

ICAI CA Final Result 2026 declared at caresults.icai.org, direct link to check here

How to Check ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Visit the official ICAI result website.

Click on the “CA Final May 2026 Result” link.

Enter the roll number and registration number.

Submit the details to access the result.

View the scorecard displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result PDF.

Take a printout for future reference.

Details Available on the Scorecard -

The release of the CA Final May 2026 result has brought the examination process to a close, allowing candidates to assess their performance and plan their next professional steps accordingly.