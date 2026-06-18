ICAI CA Final Result 2026 declared at caresults.icai.org, direct link to check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA Final Result 2026 on June 18. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants exam held in May can check the results through the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org. ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live Updates
The ICAI CA final course examination was held on May 2, 4, and 6, 2026 for Group I and May 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2.
All those candidates who have appeared for the final course examination can check the results by following the steps given below.