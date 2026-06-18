The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA Final Result 2026 on June 18. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants exam held in May can check the results through the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org. ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live Updates ICAI CA Final Result 2026 declared at caresults.icai.org, direct link to check here

The ICAI CA final course examination was held on May 2, 4, and 6, 2026 for Group I and May 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2.

All those candidates who have appeared for the final course examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final Result 2026

ICAI CA Final Result 2026: How to check 1. Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.

2. Click on ICAI CA Final Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.