ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: May exam results releasing shortly at caresults.icai.org, here's how to check
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: CA final results for May exam will be out by the evening on June 18. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare ICAI CA Final Result 2026 on June 18, 2026. The results of the Chartered Accountants Final examination will be available to candidates on the official website of ICAI results at caresults.icai.org. The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening on June 18....Read More
The official website reads, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.”
The ICAI CA final course examination was held on May 2, 4, and 6, 2026 for Group I and May 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: CA final exam results today
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare ICAI CA Final Result 2026 on June 18, 2026.
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: Check tweet
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: New update on result time
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: Dhiraj Khandelwal, in his recent tweet, has said that the results will be announced between 11 am and 12 noon.
The tweet reads, “CA Final results will be announced today between 11am to 12 noon. Wishing everyone the very best for their results and the exciting journey ahead!”
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: Official website to check
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: caresults.icai.org
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.
Click on ICAI CA Final Result 2026 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: Exam dates
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: The ICAI CA final course examination was held on May 2, 4, and 6, 2026 for Group I and May 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2.
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: What official notice reads?
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: The official website reads, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org . It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.”
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: Where to check results?
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: The results of the Chartered Accountants Final examination will be available to candidates on the official website of ICAI results at caresults.icai.org.
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live: Date and time
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Date: June 18
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Time: By evening