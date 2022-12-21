CAT 2022 Result Live Updates: 11 candidates get 100 percentile in IIM CAT 2022
- CAT 2022 Result Live Updates: IIM CAT result checked on iimcat.ac.in. Check latest updates on percentile, scorecard, counselling below.
CAT 2022 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management has announced results of CAT 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check the result on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
This year, 11 candidates have secured 100 percentile in the B-School admission test. Of them, 2 each are from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana and one each are from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
CAT 2022 was conducted on November 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards by logging into the CAT 2022 website.
The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Check latest updates on percentile, scorecard and other details below.
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 11:25 AM
CAT result 2022: 2 DILR questions not considered for evaluation
The two DILR questions are: From Shift 2 with the Question ID 48916815375 and from Shift 3 with the Question ID 48916815380.
“The DILR working group has decided to not consider these two questions for evaluation as these questions found to be ambiguous. Scores of candidates for the DILR section in these shifts are adjusted on a prorated basis based on their responses on the balance questions in DILR section,” an official statement said.
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 10:57 AM
CAT result 2022: 113 objections to answer key received, 2 accepted
As per an official statement, candidates raised 113 objections to the preliminary answer key (VARC: 37, DILR: 72, QA: 4). Of these, two objections to questions of Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) were accepted after careful consideration.
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 09:21 AM
CAT result 2022: What's next?
After announcement of CAT result, candidates will now have to apply for admission to participating institutions. As there is no common counselling process for IIMs, candidates need to apply to each institute separately and follow their admission rules.
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 08:10 AM
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 08:31 PM
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 08:26 PM
CAT exam: 22 candidates score 99.98 percentile
A total of 22 candidates have scored 99.98 percentile this year in CAT result. Out of 22, 19 are male candidates and 3 are female candidates.
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 08:22 PM
CAT exam 2022: Date
CAT 2022 was successfully conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India on 27 November 2022 in three shifts.
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 08:16 PM
CAT exam result: Login credentials required
User ID
Password
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 08:09 PM
CAT exam result 2022: Eligibility verification at IIMs
A candidate must show all the mark sheets and submit attested copies to prove his/her eligibility at the time of interview. Further, if a candidate is selected for a programme, the original degree certificate and mark sheets of all semesters/years along with their attested copies must be submitted for verification at the time of joining the programme.
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 08:01 PM
CAT exam result date: Before schedule date
CAT exam result has been declared before scheduled date. The scheduled date was January 2023 and the result has been declared on December 21, 2022.
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 07:52 PM
CAT result: 22 candidates score 99.99 percentiles
This year a total of 22 candidates have scored 99.99 percentiles in CAT result out of which 21 are male and 1 female.
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 07:41 PM
CAT result 2022: 90 non IIM institutes to use CAT score
90 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2022 can be found at the CAT 2022 website. Candidates are advised to check the CAT website to ensure the institutions you are applying with the CAT score are registered with the CAT 2022 centre.
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 07:36 PM
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 07:26 PM
CAT result 2022: More than 2 lakh candidates appeared for exam
Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 87%. Out of the 2.22 lakh candidates taken the exam, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 4 candidates represent Transgender.
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 07:21 PM
CAT result date 2022: Officially was scheduled to release in January 2023
The CLAT result date 2022 was scheduled in January 2023. The official notice reads, “CAT 2022 results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2023 on this website. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs.”
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 07:16 PM
CAT result declared: State wise 100 percentiles scorer
2 - Delhi
1 - Gujarat
1 - Haryana
1 - Kerala
1 - Madhya Pradesh
2 - Maharashtra
2 - Telangana
1 - Uttar Pradesh
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 07:11 PM
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 07:09 PM
CAT result update: How IIMs shortlist
IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Performance in the CAT 2022 examination is an important component in the admission process.
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 07:01 PM
CAT score: All males, no female topper this year
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 06:56 PM
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 06:51 PM
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 06:46 PM
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 06:42 PM
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 06:36 PM
CAT Results: How to check
Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Click on IIM CAT Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 06:31 PM
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 06:28 PM
