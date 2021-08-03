Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / CBSE Class 10: Highest ever pass percentage as 99.04% students clear exams
exam results

CBSE Class 10: Highest ever pass percentage as 99.04% students clear exams

The board has assessed students on the basis of their performances at school-level, including unit tests, mid-term/half-yearly exams, and the pre-boards, following the cancellation of their final examinations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released Class 10 examination results using an alternative assessment method with an overall record pass percentage of 99.04%. The all-time high pass percentage recorded this year is 7.58 percentage points more than the previous academic year.

The board has assessed students on the basis of their performances at school-level, including unit tests, mid-term/half-yearly exams, and the pre-boards, following the cancellation of their final examinations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Like last year, the board has not announced a merit list this year either, in view of the change in assessment method.

The board, on Tuesday, declared the results of 2,097,128 out of the 2,113,767 regular students who appeared for the Class 10 examination this year. Of them, 2,076,997 or 99.04% students have passed the exams. The result of around 16,639 students is still being processed.

The board will conduct exams for private and patrachar students between August 16 and September 15, since the alternative assessment method could not be implemented in their case due to the unavailability of internal exam performances.

As many as 20,09,62 and 57,824 students scored above 90% and 95% marks, respectively, higher than last year’s tally of 184,358 and 41,804 students scoring in that range.

The number of students placed in “compartment” has also decreased to 17,673 this year, compared to last year’s 150,198. Officials cited the adoption of an alternate assessment method and pending exams of private and patrachar students as a reason behind the substantial dip in the number of compartments this year.

In region-wise performances, Thiruvananthapuram remained at the top with 99.99%, followed by Bengaluru (99.96%), Chennai (99.94%), Pune (99.92%) and Ajmer (99.88%). The overall pass percentage of Delhi west region was 98.74% and Delhi east region was 97.80%, up from last year’s figure of 84.89% and 81.39%, respectively.

Maintaining the trend, girls performed better than boys by 0.35 percentage points. Students appearing under the children with special needs category also recorded a pass percentage of 99.44% .

The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) recorded 100% pass percentage across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP