CGBSE class 10 and 12 supplementary result out at cgbse.nic.in, get link here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) has released the results for high school and higher secondary supplementary examinations. Candidates who took the CGBSE class 10th and 12th examination can download the result from the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can check their CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary result through their roll number.

Here's the direct link to check Higher Secondary supplementary result 2022

Here's the direct link to check High School Supplementary result 2022.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Higher Secondary Supplementary Exam 2022/High School Supplementary Exam 2022 link

Key in your roll number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and Take print out for future reference.