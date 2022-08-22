CGBSE class 10 and 12 supplementary result out at cgbse.nic.in, get link here
CGBSE has released the results for high school and higher secondary supplementary examinations.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) has released the results for high school and higher secondary supplementary examinations. Candidates who took the CGBSE class 10th and 12th examination can download the result from the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can check their CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary result through their roll number.
Here's the direct link to check Higher Secondary supplementary result 2022
Here's the direct link to check High School Supplementary result 2022.
Chhattisgarh CGBSE result 2022: Know how to check
Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Higher Secondary Supplementary Exam 2022/High School Supplementary Exam 2022 link
Key in your roll number
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and Take print out for future reference.