CLAT 2023 Live Updates: Exam from 2 pm, check instructions and guidelines

exam results
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 02:15 PM IST
  • The consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test today from 2 pm to 4 pm.
CLAT 2023 Live Update: Exam instructions, guidelines, analysis, answer key
ByHT Education Desk

The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) will begin the Common Law Admission Test today from 2 pm to 4 pm. The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India. The preliminary answer key will also be made available today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official CNLU website, when the exam is over.

Candidates will be able to raise objections to the provisional answer key by December 19 and the final CLAT 2023 answer key will be released on December 24. The duration for the CLAT 2023 examination will be for two hours or 120 minutes. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

CLAT 2023 UG Syllabus:

These questions would be divided into the following 5 subjects:

English Language

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

CLAT 2023 PG Syllabus:

The first section would include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. 

The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 02:15 PM

    CLAT 2023: Duration of the examination 

    The duration of the CLAT 2023 will be 120 minutes or two hours.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 02:10 PM

    CLAT 2023: Exam started

    CLAT 2023 examination for UG and PG started at 2 pm. Candidates who arrive later than 2:15 P.M. will not be permitted into the hall/ classroom.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 01:52 PM

    CLAT 2023: Candidates will not be allowed to enter later than 2:15 PM

    Candidates who arrive later than 2:15 P.M. will not be permitted into the hall/ classroom

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 01:36 PM

    CLAT 2023: Quest Booklet will be supplied at 1: 50 pm

    Candidates will be supplied Question BOOK Let at 1:50 pm. The CLAT 2023 PG booklet QB will contain 120 (One-hundred and twenty) Multiple Choice Questions and 3 (Three) blank pages for rough work. 

    The CLAT 2023 UG Booklet will contain 150 (One-hundred and fifty) Multiple Choice Questions and 2 (Two) blank pages for rough work.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 01:33 PM

    CLAT 2023: Items permitted in exam hall

    Candidates shall only be allowed to carry the following inside the Test Centre:

     Admit Card (In case your photograph is not clear on the Admit

    Card, you shall bring a self-attested photograph);

     Government ID Proof

     Black or Blue Ballpoint Pen

     A Transparent Water Bottle

     A Face Mask (Candidate may be asked to take off the mask for checking)

     An Analogue Watch.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 01:29 PM

    CLAT 2023: Exam in half an hour

    CLAT 2023 examination will commence at 2 pm. The Candidates are to open the sealed Envelopes

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 01:09 PM

    CLAT 2023: Exam is conducted for admissions to UG and PG law programmes

    The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:57 PM

    CLAT 2023: Instruction for students

    Candidates will not be allowed to use the washroom after they enter the hall/classroom. In case of any medical issues, candidates should inform their Invigilators before starting the test.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:51 PM

    2023 CLAT: Candidates will be permitted from 1 pm

    Candidates shall be permitted to enter the Test Centre premises from 01:00 P.M. onwards and are to be seated at their respective seats in the hall/ classroom by 1:30 P.M.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:49 PM

    CLAT 2023: Participating Universities 

    NLSIU Bengaluru

    NALSAR Hyderabad

    NLIU Bhopal

    WBNUJS Kolkata

    NLU Jodhpur'

    HNLU Raipur

    GNLU Gandhinagar

    GNLU, Silvassa Campus

    RMLNLU Lucknow

    RGNUL Punjab

    CNLU Patna

    NUALS Kochi

    NLUO Odisha

    NUSRL Ranchi

    NLUJA Assam

    DSNLU Visakhapatanam

    TNNLU Tiruchirappalli

    MNLU Mumbai

    MNLU Nagpur

    MNLU Aurangabad

    HPNLU Shimla

    DNLU Jabalpur

    DBRANLU Haryana

    NLUT AGARTALA

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:41 PM

    CLAT 2023: Provisional answer key releasing today

    The provisional answer key for CLAT 2023 will be announced on December 18 and candidates will be able to raise objections to the provisional answer keys from December 19.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:37 PM

    CLAT 2023: Important instruction 

    Candidates who arrive later than 2:15 P.M. will not be permitted into the hall/ classroom. The candidates will not be permitted to leave the hall/ classroom before 04:00 P.M.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:34 PM

    CLAT 2023: Duration of examination

    The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted for two hours or 120 minutes

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:32 PM

    CLAT 2023: Exam will be conducted at 127 exam centres

    The CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:31 PM

    CLAT 2023: Negative marking

    There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

  • Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:18 PM

    CLAT 2023: Exam to held from 2 pm to 4 pm

    The consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (“CLAT”) 2023 for admissions to the five-year integrated Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes on Sunday, December 18th, 2022, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.

