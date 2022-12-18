CLAT 2023 Live Updates: Exam from 2 pm, check instructions and guidelines
- The consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test today from 2 pm to 4 pm.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) will begin the Common Law Admission Test today from 2 pm to 4 pm. The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India. The preliminary answer key will also be made available today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official CNLU website, when the exam is over.
Candidates will be able to raise objections to the provisional answer key by December 19 and the final CLAT 2023 answer key will be released on December 24. The duration for the CLAT 2023 examination will be for two hours or 120 minutes. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.
CLAT 2023 UG Syllabus:
These questions would be divided into the following 5 subjects:
English Language
Current Affairs, including General Knowledge
Legal Reasoning
Logical Reasoning
Quantitative Techniques
CLAT 2023 PG Syllabus:
The first section would include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each.
The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 02:15 PM
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 02:10 PM
CLAT 2023: Exam started
CLAT 2023 examination for UG and PG started at 2 pm. Candidates who arrive later than 2:15 P.M. will not be permitted into the hall/ classroom.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 01:52 PM
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 01:36 PM
CLAT 2023: Quest Booklet will be supplied at 1: 50 pm
Candidates will be supplied Question BOOK Let at 1:50 pm. The CLAT 2023 PG booklet QB will contain 120 (One-hundred and twenty) Multiple Choice Questions and 3 (Three) blank pages for rough work.
The CLAT 2023 UG Booklet will contain 150 (One-hundred and fifty) Multiple Choice Questions and 2 (Two) blank pages for rough work.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 01:33 PM
CLAT 2023: Items permitted in exam hall
Candidates shall only be allowed to carry the following inside the Test Centre:
Admit Card (In case your photograph is not clear on the Admit
Card, you shall bring a self-attested photograph);
Government ID Proof
Black or Blue Ballpoint Pen
A Transparent Water Bottle
A Face Mask (Candidate may be asked to take off the mask for checking)
An Analogue Watch.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 01:29 PM
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 01:09 PM
CLAT 2023: Exam is conducted for admissions to UG and PG law programmes
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:57 PM
CLAT 2023: Instruction for students
Candidates will not be allowed to use the washroom after they enter the hall/classroom. In case of any medical issues, candidates should inform their Invigilators before starting the test.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:51 PM
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:49 PM
CLAT 2023: Participating Universities
NLSIU Bengaluru
NALSAR Hyderabad
NLIU Bhopal
WBNUJS Kolkata
NLU Jodhpur'
HNLU Raipur
GNLU Gandhinagar
GNLU, Silvassa Campus
RMLNLU Lucknow
RGNUL Punjab
CNLU Patna
NUALS Kochi
NLUO Odisha
NUSRL Ranchi
NLUJA Assam
DSNLU Visakhapatanam
TNNLU Tiruchirappalli
MNLU Mumbai
MNLU Nagpur
MNLU Aurangabad
HPNLU Shimla
DNLU Jabalpur
DBRANLU Haryana
NLUT AGARTALA
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:41 PM
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:37 PM
CLAT 2023: Important instruction
Candidates who arrive later than 2:15 P.M. will not be permitted into the hall/ classroom. The candidates will not be permitted to leave the hall/ classroom before 04:00 P.M.
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:34 PM
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:32 PM
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:31 PM
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 12:18 PM
