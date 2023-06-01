CMAT 2023 result announced on cmat.nta.nic.in, link to download scorecard

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023. Candidates can go to cmat.nta.nic.in and check their scores. They have to use application number and date of birth in order to download CMAT results.

CMAT 2023 result announced on cmat.nta.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The entrance test for admission to management courses offered by AICTE-approved institutions was held on May 4, 2023. This year, a total of 75,209 candidates had registered for the exam and of them 58,035 had taken the examination.

The exam took place at 248 centres located at 126 cities. Live CCTV surveillance was carried out at all centres through 5,121 cameras and 2,116 jammers were installed at examination centres to prevent unfair practice by through mobile or any other electronic device, NTA said.

A total of 260 observers, 122 city-coordinators, 18 regional coordinators and 2 national coordinators were deployed to oversee the conduct of the examination, it added.