Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / CTET August 2023: CBSE issues important notice on OMR sheet, see details

CTET August 2023: CBSE issues important notice on OMR sheet, see details

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 10, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Candidates must apply with ₹500 by November 10 to obtain their OMR and calculation sheets

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (October 9) informed that it has decided to provide all candidates who appeared in the August 2023 edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) copies of calculation and OMR sheets on payment of a fee.

CTET August 2023: CBSE issues important notice on OMR sheet(Shutterstock)

Those who wish to obtain their calculation sheet and copy of the OMR sheet can apply along with 500 on or before November 10. Those who have applied for the same under RTI Act, 2005 or otherwise have to also apply afresh along with the fee by this deadline.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Candidates have to mention roll number, name and address in the application and on the back side of the bank draft.

“The application addressed to the Director CTET with bank draft should be sent by speed post or by hand at CTET Unit, CBSE, P.S. 1-2, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, Delhi-110092,” CBSE said.

Only an individual candidate can apply for it and no institute or school can obtain it for display or commercial purpose. Incomplete applications will be summarily rejected without any further reference, it added.

Results of CTET 2023 was announced in September.

For CTET paper 1, a total of 15,01,474 candidates had registered and of them, 12,13,704 attended the test. As many as 2,98,758 have qualified.

For paper 2, a total of 14,02,022 candidates were registered and 11,66,178 appeared. A total of 1,01,057 candidates have qualified in the exam in paper 2.

Here is the CBSE notification regarding CTET OMR and calculation sheet.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet central board of secondary education central teacher eligibility test
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP