CTET August 2023: CBSE issues important notice on OMR sheet, see details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (October 9) informed that it has decided to provide all candidates who appeared in the August 2023 edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) copies of calculation and OMR sheets on payment of a fee.

Those who wish to obtain their calculation sheet and copy of the OMR sheet can apply along with ₹500 on or before November 10. Those who have applied for the same under RTI Act, 2005 or otherwise have to also apply afresh along with the fee by this deadline.

Candidates have to mention roll number, name and address in the application and on the back side of the bank draft.

“The application addressed to the Director CTET with bank draft should be sent by speed post or by hand at CTET Unit, CBSE, P.S. 1-2, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, Delhi-110092,” CBSE said.

Only an individual candidate can apply for it and no institute or school can obtain it for display or commercial purpose. Incomplete applications will be summarily rejected without any further reference, it added.

Results of CTET 2023 was announced in September.

For CTET paper 1, a total of 15,01,474 candidates had registered and of them, 12,13,704 attended the test. As many as 2,98,758 have qualified.

For paper 2, a total of 14,02,022 candidates were registered and 11,66,178 appeared. A total of 1,01,057 candidates have qualified in the exam in paper 2.

Here is the CBSE notification regarding CTET OMR and calculation sheet.