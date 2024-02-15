CTET January 2024 result out, direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination held earlier this year. Candidates can go to ctet.nic.in and check their scores. CTET January 2024 result out on ctet.nic.in, link here

The 18th CTET examination was conducted on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities across the country.

A total of 26,93526 candidates were registered for the examination and of them, around 84 per cent candidates took the exam.

Of the total registered candidates, 9,58,193 were for paper 1 (classes 1-5) and 17,35,333 were for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).

The final answer key of the examination has also been published alog with results.

The board had previously informed that marks sheets and certificates of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 will be provided through DigiLocker.

DigiLocker accounts of all candidates who appeared in the examination will be created and they will receive login credentials on mobile numbers registered with CBSE, the board had said.

These documents will have encrypted QR codes and it can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.