CUET results: Social media users question delay
Many complained about multiple wrong answers in the provisional answer keys and the Common University Entrance Test fee
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate results around 4:00am after a delay due to technical glitches.
“We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time,” NTA tweeted at 10:01pm on Thursday. The results were scheduled to be declared before 10pm.
Many social media users questioned the examination body’s preparedness amid the delay on Twitter. “#CUET can’t even give 1 hour for 40 questions during exam but can make you wait for 4 hours just to look at your result,” wrote a Twitter user.
Many complained about multiple wrong answers in the provisional answer keys and the exam fee. “@DG_NTA Kindly check your #CUET answer key released yesterday, There are many faults in there, not everyone can afford 200rs per question to save their career, It’s a humble request to stop playing with someone’s life!” wrote another Twitter user.
“I have proofs for 9 questions that were wrong in my answer key...But can only submit for 4 questions and it still cost me ₹800...I hope other students have challenged the other questions.... @DG_NTA you have messed up everything,” a tweet said.