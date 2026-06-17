CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: How, where to check NTA CUET scorecards when out?

CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet announced the CUET UG 2026 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the result when announced through the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The examination was held from May 11 to 12 and June 6 and 7, 2026. The exam was held in multiple shifts in computer-based test mode across the country and abroad. A total of 1568867 candidates had registered for the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on June 9, 2026. The objection window was closed on June 11, 2026. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, had to pay ₹200/- for each objection raised per question.

The candidates' challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to the responses of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

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