CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: How, where to check NTA CUET scorecards when out?
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA CUET UG scorecards will be released likely soon on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet announced the CUET UG 2026 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the result when announced through the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More
The examination was held from May 11 to 12 and June 6 and 7, 2026. The exam was held in multiple shifts in computer-based test mode across the country and abroad. A total of 1568867 candidates had registered for the exam.
The provisional answer key was released on June 9, 2026. The objection window was closed on June 11, 2026. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, had to pay ₹200/- for each objection raised per question.
The candidates' challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to the responses of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the Experts after the challenge will be final.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 12:51:51 pm
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Where to check results when out?
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the result when announced through the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 12:17:08 pm
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Results not announced
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet announced the CUET UG 2026 Result.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 12:00:01 pm
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Official website to check
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: cuet.nta.nic.in
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:57:06 am
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on CUET UG 2026 Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:53:22 am
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: What after final answer key is out?
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the Experts after the challenge will be final.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:50:08 am
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: About final answer key
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The candidates' challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to the responses of all the candidates accordingly.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:47:06 am
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Processing fee paid for objection
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The candidates, who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, had to pay ₹200/- for each objection raised per question.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:43:39 am
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Answer key dates
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The provisional answer key was released on June 9, 2026. The objection window was closed on June 11, 2026.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:40:07 am
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: More than 15 lakh candidates registered
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: A total of 1568867 candidates had registered for the exam.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:37:27 am
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Exam held in multiple shifts
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The exam was held in multiple shifts in computer-based test mode across the country and abroad.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:34:18 am
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: When was exam held?
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The examination was held from May 11 to 12 and June 6 and 7, 2026.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:31:35 am
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Where to check scorecards?
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the result when announced through the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:28:35 am
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Date and time
CUET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the CUET UG results have not been shared yet.