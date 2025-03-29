Menu Explore
Delhi DoE Class 3, 4, and 5 results 2025 declared at edudel.nic.in, here's direct link and how to check your scores

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 29, 2025 09:54 AM IST

Delhi DoE Class 3, 4, and 5 results: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has declared the results for Classes 3, 4, and 5. Students and parents can now check their scores online by visiting the official website: edudel.nic.in. To access the results, they will need to enter their Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth.

Delhi DoE Class 3, 4, and 5 results: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has declared the results for Classes 3, 4, and 5.

Direct link to check Delhi DoE Class 3, 4, and 5 results

How to Check Delhi School Results 2025 for Class 3, 4 and 5

Visit the official DoE website: edudel.nic.in

Click on the "Results 2024-25" link for Classes 3, 4, or 5.

Enter your Student ID, Class, Section, and Date of Birth.

Type the visual code in the box provided below

Submit the information to view your result.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Important Information for Students and Parents

Carefully review all details on the scorecard after downloading.

If you find any discrepancies, contact your school administration immediately for correction.

Note: The DoE is expected to release results for higher classes too. Students are encouraged to visit the official website regularly.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / Delhi DoE Class 3, 4, and 5 results 2025 declared at edudel.nic.in, here's direct link and how to check your scores
Exam and College Guide
